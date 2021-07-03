Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Michael Sheen is right – there is a class crisis in the arts

By Dave O'Brien, Chancellor's Fellow of Cultural and Creative Industries, University of Edinburgh
Mark Taylor, Senior Lecturer in Quantitative Methods, University of Sheffield
Share this article
Research has found that the arts industries are lacking working-class representation and that the barriers to entry start early in life


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Founder of Egypt's Speak Up: ‘Sexual harassment is a daily fight, but change is happening’
~ Dag Hammarskjöld: a defiant pioneer of global diplomacy who died in a mystery plane crash
~ UN Security Council: End Inaction on Ethiopia
~ Honduras: Court Finds State Responsible for Trans Killing
~ Eswatini: Dozens killed, tortured, abducted as pro-democracy protests intensify
~ TV reporter attacked in DRC during street interviews about Covid restrictions
~ At least 35 journalists attacked while covering West Bank protests
~ Why early-years education must be prioritised in pandemic recovery plans
~ False story about decuplets was a low point for journalism: how to fix the damage
~ South Africa's vaccine quagmire, and what needs to be done now
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter