Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Founder of Egypt's Speak Up: ‘Sexual harassment is a daily fight, but change is happening’

By Dahlia Kholaif
Share this article
Due to the pressure exerted by initiatives like Speak Up, the government has upped its measures to counter prevalent sexual harassment, passing laws that criminalize the act and support victims.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Dag Hammarskjöld: a defiant pioneer of global diplomacy who died in a mystery plane crash
~ UN Security Council: End Inaction on Ethiopia
~ Honduras: Court Finds State Responsible for Trans Killing
~ Eswatini: Dozens killed, tortured, abducted as pro-democracy protests intensify
~ TV reporter attacked in DRC during street interviews about Covid restrictions
~ At least 35 journalists attacked while covering West Bank protests
~ Why early-years education must be prioritised in pandemic recovery plans
~ False story about decuplets was a low point for journalism: how to fix the damage
~ South Africa's vaccine quagmire, and what needs to be done now
~ Batley and Spen: what bitter UK by-election won by sister of murdered MP tells us about state of British politics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter