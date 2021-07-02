Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Honduras: Court Finds State Responsible for Trans Killing

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Picture of Vicky Hernández. © Red Lésbica Cattrachas (New York) – The Inter-American Court of Human Rights, in a landmark ruling on June 26, 2021, held that Honduras violated the rights to life and personal integrity of a transgender woman killed in 2009, Human Rights Watch said today. The decision upholds the principles of equality and nondiscrimination and is an important vindication of the rights of trans people in the region. Vicky Hernández, a sex worker and an activist with the trans rights group Unidad Color Rosa, was killed on the streets of San Pedro Sula…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ UN Security Council: End Inaction on Ethiopia
~ Eswatini: Dozens killed, tortured, abducted as pro-democracy protests intensify
~ TV reporter attacked in DRC during street interviews about Covid restrictions
~ At least 35 journalists attacked while covering West Bank protests
~ Why early-years education must be prioritised in pandemic recovery plans
~ False story about decuplets was a low point for journalism: how to fix the damage
~ South Africa's vaccine quagmire, and what needs to be done now
~ Batley and Spen: what bitter UK by-election won by sister of murdered MP tells us about state of British politics
~ Most buildings were designed for an earlier climate – here's what will happen as global warming accelerates
~ UN Should Investigate Deadly Attacks on Afghan Civilians
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter