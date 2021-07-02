Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

TV reporter attacked in DRC during street interviews about Covid restrictions

By assistante Afrique
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) joins its partner organisation Journalist in Danger (JED) in the Democratic Republic of Congo in condemning an attack by ruling party activists on a TV journalist who was doing street interviews about the latest measures to combat the pandemic. This violence must be investigated and those responsible punished, RSF says. Dosta Lutula, the presenter of a programme on privately-owned Canal Kin Télévision in the capital, Kinshasa, ended up with blood streaming down his face on 23 June when he tried to in


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ At least 35 journalists attacked while covering West Bank protests
~ Why early-years education must be prioritised in pandemic recovery plans
~ False story about decuplets was a low point for journalism: how to fix the damage
~ South Africa's vaccine quagmire, and what needs to be done now
~ Batley and Spen: what bitter UK by-election won by sister of murdered MP tells us about state of British politics
~ Most buildings were designed for an earlier climate – here's what will happen as global warming accelerates
~ UN Should Investigate Deadly Attacks on Afghan Civilians
~ COVID-19: kids are using soft drinks to fake positive tests – I've worked out the science and how to spot it
~ View from The Hill: COVID transition plan has bad news for returning travellers
~ Far more adults don't want children than previously thought
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter