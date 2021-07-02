Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

At least 35 journalists attacked while covering West Bank protests

By alexandraek
ReportsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns targeted violence by Palestinian security forces against many journalists covering the past week of protests against the murder of a well-known critic of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. The authorities must not tolerate any violation of the freedom to inform, RSF said. While covering the demonstrations, which have been marked by clashes between protesters and security forces, many journalists have reported being attacked, threatened or chased


© Reporters without borders -


