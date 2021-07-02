Tolerance.ca
Why early-years education must be prioritised in pandemic recovery plans

By Xanthe Whittaker, Research Fellow in Human Resource Management, University of Leeds
Jennifer Tomlinson, Professor of Gender and Employment Relations, University of Leeds
Kate Hardy, Associate Professor in Work and Employment Relations, University of Leeds
From nursery closures to families self-isolating, COVID has disrupted children's access to pre-school care. This impacts their development, and their parents' ability to work


