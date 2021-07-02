Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

False story about decuplets was a low point for journalism: how to fix the damage

By Franz Krüger, Adjunct Professor of Journalism and Director of the Wits Radio Academy, University of the Witwatersrand
Tighter controls are not the answer; the opportunity should be used to think differently about trust and journalism. It is critical to enable audiences to distinguish reliable, verified information.


