Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19: kids are using soft drinks to fake positive tests – I've worked out the science and how to spot it

By Mark Lorch, Professor of Science Communication and Chemistry, University of Hull
Children are always going to find cunning ways to bunk off school, and the latest trick is to fake a positive COVID-19 lateral flow test (LFT) using soft drinks. So how are fruit juices, cola and devious kids fooling the tests and is there a way to tell a fake positive result from a real one? I’ve tried to find out.

First, I thought it best to check the claims, so I cracked open bottles of cola and orange juice, then deposited a few drops directly…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


