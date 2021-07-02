While debate rages over glyphosate-based herbicides, farmers are spraying them all over the world
By Marion Werner, Associate Professor of Geography, University at Buffalo
Annie Shattuck, Assistant Professor of Geography, Indiana University
Ryan Galt, Professor of Geography, University of California, Davis
Roundup may be taking a beating in the US, where three juries have concluded that it gave plaintiffs cancer, but it's still widely used around the globe.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, July 2nd 2021