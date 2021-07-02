Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Communion matters in Catholic life -- and what it means to be denied the Eucharist

By Timothy Gabrielli, Gudorf Chair in Catholic Intellectual Traditions, University of Dayton
Share this article
Amid controversy over US bishops' plans to deny Communion to pro-abortion rights Catholics, a scholar of sacramental theology explains the importance of the ritual to members of the church.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ COVID-19: kids are using soft drinks to fake positive tests – I've worked out the science and how to spot it
~ View from The Hill: COVID transition plan has bad news for returning travellers
~ Far more adults don't want children than previously thought
~ New York City or Los Angeles? Where you live says a lot about what and when you tweet
~ While debate rages over glyphosate-based herbicides, farmers are spraying them all over the world
~ Religion at the Supreme Court: 3 essential reads
~ Second Skopje Pride Parade celebrates diversity in North Macedonia
~ Cameroonian logging firm uses multiple lawsuits to harass reporter
~ What's the 'Delta plus' variant? And can it escape vaccines? An expert explains
~ The North American heatwave shows we need to know how climate change will change our weather
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter