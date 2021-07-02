Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroonian logging firm uses multiple lawsuits to harass reporter

By assistante Afrique
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns logging company FIPCAM’s judicial harassment of Cameroonian journalist Nestor Nga Etoga for the past five years after he investigated some of its practices. RSF calls on the company and Cameroon’s justice system to put a stop to the use of legal proceedings to try to silence this journalist.Etoga, who is the editor of the weekly Le Renard, senior editor at the Les Scoops d’Afrique website and a reporter for other news sites, has


© Reporters without borders


