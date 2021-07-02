Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gap departs high street as prime store locations left stranded by high-speed retail revolution

By Anthony Kent, Professor of Fashion Marketing, Nottingham Trent University
A sales and marketing formula based on a broad range of clothing for all ages at reasonable prices over many years is difficult to change.


© The Conversation -


