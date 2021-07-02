Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The government is clamping down on charities — and it could have a chilling effect on peaceful protest

By Krystian Seibert, Industry Fellow, Centre for Social Impact, Swinburne University of Technology
There is no clear evidence that new regulations intended to crack down on 'illegal behaviour' are even needed. Most not-for-profit organisations are law-abiding and heavily regulated.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


