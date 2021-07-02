Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Security Forces Arrest Defense Lawyers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A police truck is seen on a street during the military coup demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar on February 24, 2021. © 2021 Santosh Krl / SOPA Images/Sipa USA (Bangkok) – Myanmar’s security forces have recently arbitrarily arrested at least six lawyers defending political prisoners, violating both the lawyers’ rights and those of their clients, Human Rights Watch said today. The arrests deprive defendants of their counsel of choice and the right to a fair trial and undermine the principle of the independence of the legal profession. “The Myanmar junta’s wrongful arrest…


© Human Rights Watch


