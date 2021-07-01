Supreme Court blunts voting rights in Arizona – and potentially nationwide – in controversial ruling
By Cornell William Clayton, C.O. Johnson Distinguished Professor of Political Science, Washington State University
Michael Ritter, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Washington State University
The court upheld two Arizona laws that limit when, where and how people can vote.The ruling further guts the Voting Rights Act at a time when many US states are passing more restrictive voting rules.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 1st 2021