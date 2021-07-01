Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Supreme Court blunts voting rights in Arizona – and potentially nationwide – in controversial ruling

By Cornell William Clayton, C.O. Johnson Distinguished Professor of Political Science, Washington State University
Michael Ritter, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Washington State University
The court upheld two Arizona laws that limit when, where and how people can vote.The ruling further guts the Voting Rights Act at a time when many US states are passing more restrictive voting rules.


© The Conversation -


