Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Almost 60 coral species around Lizard Island are 'missing' – and a Great Barrier Reef extinction crisis could be next

By Zoe Richards, Senior Research Fellow, Curtin University
Researchers found 16% of coral species have not been seen for many years. This finding is alarming, because local extinctions suggest global extinctions may be looming.


© The Conversation


