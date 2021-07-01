Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

If not in a university, then where? Academia must define harm to allow open debate on difficult issues

By Luara Ferracioli, Senior Lecturer in Political Philosophy, Department of Philosophy, University of Sydney
Matthew Lister, Senior Lecturer, School of Law, Deakin University
Sam Shpall, Senior Lecturer in Ethics, Department of Philosophy, University of Sydney
As a teacher, an academic cannot use freedom of speech to say something that may directly demean or intimidate a student. But as a researcher, they must have the freedom to pursue the truth.


