Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia Supreme Court Supports Mandatory Jilbab Rule

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A primary state school in Solok, West Sumatra, where girls and teachers are required to wear the jilbab --Muslim apparel that covers the head, neck, and chest. © 2018 Andreas Harsono/Human Rights Watch A recent ruling by Indonesia’s Supreme Court canceled a government regulation issued in February that allowed millions of girls and women in thousands of state schools a basic freedom: to choose whether or not to wear a jilbab (Muslim apparel that covers the head, neck, and chest). The panel of three male judges – Irfan Fachruddin, Is Sudaryono, and H. Yulius – ruled…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ #JusticePourLouise Rape Case Shakes Senegal
~ Open letter to Xi in four Nordic dailies about Hong Kong press freedom
~ US government UFO report: from shrouded history to a data–driven future – podcast
~ How inequality explains the high impact of COVID-19 in the UK
~ COVID vaccine weekly: delta variant exposes the flaws of stop-start vaccination programmes
~ Four ways artificial intelligence is helping us learn about the universe
~ China's Communist Party at 100: revolution forever
~ Ten talismans for a new understanding of cities in post-pandemic times
~ End “business as usual” with Myanmar’s military torturers, RSF tells 12 multinationals
~ What's a ghost kitchen? A food industry expert explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter