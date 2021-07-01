Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Open letter to Xi in four Nordic dailies about Hong Kong press freedom

By paulinea
NewsFor leading Nordic dailies have published an open letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping denouncing press freedom violations in Hong Kong. “The world can no longer stand idly by as China gradually sucks the air out of freedom of the press in Hong Kong,” says the letter published today, the centenary of the founding of the Chinese Communist party, in Sweden’s Dagens Nyheter, Norway’s Aftenposten, Denmark’s Politiken and Finland’s Helsingin Sanomat. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) supports this initiative and is reposting the letter, written jointly by the editors of the four newspapers. ” ”To…


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


