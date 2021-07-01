Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How inequality explains the high impact of COVID-19 in the UK

By Mark Green, Senior Lecturer in Health Geography, University of Liverpool
New research has shown that the impact of COVID in Greater Manchester is linked to socio-economic deprivation. The authors say their findings are replicable across the UK.


