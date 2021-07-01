Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ten talismans for a new understanding of cities in post-pandemic times

By Dagmar Haase, Professor of Landscape Ecology, Humboldt Universität zu Berlin, Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research-UFZ
Share this article
As we look beyond a world besieged by Covid-19, the relationship between humans and nature in our cities must be shaped and reclaimed.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Open letter to Xi in four Nordic dailies about Hong Kong press freedom
~ US government UFO report: from shrouded history to a data–driven future – podcast
~ How inequality explains the high impact of COVID-19 in the UK
~ COVID vaccine weekly: delta variant exposes the flaws of stop-start vaccination programmes
~ Four ways artificial intelligence is helping us learn about the universe
~ China's Communist Party at 100: revolution forever
~ End “business as usual” with Myanmar’s military torturers, RSF tells 12 multinationals
~ What's a ghost kitchen? A food industry expert explains
~ Racism lurks behind decisions to deny Black high school students from being recognized as the top in their class
~ Infighting in the Southern Baptist Convention shouldn't be a surprise – the denomination has been defined by such squabbles for 400 years
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter