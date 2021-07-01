Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

End “business as usual” with Myanmar’s military torturers, RSF tells 12 multinationals

By DBastard
Share this article
NewsAfter writing to 12 international corporations last April about their activities in Myanmar, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has written to them again urging them to take concrete steps to stop financing the military junta, either directly or indirectly, in order not to be complicit in the relentless horrific crackdown currently under way.Despite five months of endless state terror, it is still “business as usual.” Despite hundreds of deaths and thousands of arrests, despite the nearly 50 journalists currently held in Myanmar’s pris


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ What's a ghost kitchen? A food industry expert explains
~ Racism lurks behind decisions to deny Black high school students from being recognized as the top in their class
~ Infighting in the Southern Baptist Convention shouldn't be a surprise – the denomination has been defined by such squabbles for 400 years
~ A medical moonshot would help fix inequality in American health care
~ Benjamin Franklin's fight against a deadly virus: Colonial America was divided over smallpox inoculation, but he championed science to skeptics
~ Trump Organization indictment hints at downsides of having no independent oversight – unlike companies traded on Wall Street
~ 'Megadrought' along border strains US-Mexico water relations
~ How we measure energy efficiency in homes isn't working
~ Sanctions on China won't help Uyghurs and other migrant workers
~ Grattan on Friday: The pandemic is now putting the 'experts' in their own world of pain
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter