Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What's a ghost kitchen? A food industry expert explains

By Jeffrey Miller, Associate Professor of Hospitality Management, Colorado State University
Share this article
While the phrase “ghost kitchen” may conjure up images of haunted houses, the reality is a bit more mundane.

Ghost kitchens are food prep operations with no waiters, no dining room and no parking lot – really, no public presence whatsoever.

But on food delivery apps, they’re alive and well.

In short, ghost kitchens are physical spaces for operators to create food for off-premises consumption. And on apps like Grubhub and DoorDash, listings for restaurants…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ End “business as usual” with Myanmar’s military torturers, RSF tells 12 multinationals
~ Racism lurks behind decisions to deny Black high school students from being recognized as the top in their class
~ Infighting in the Southern Baptist Convention shouldn't be a surprise – the denomination has been defined by such squabbles for 400 years
~ A medical moonshot would help fix inequality in American health care
~ Benjamin Franklin's fight against a deadly virus: Colonial America was divided over smallpox inoculation, but he championed science to skeptics
~ Trump Organization indictment hints at downsides of having no independent oversight – unlike companies traded on Wall Street
~ 'Megadrought' along border strains US-Mexico water relations
~ How we measure energy efficiency in homes isn't working
~ Sanctions on China won't help Uyghurs and other migrant workers
~ Grattan on Friday: The pandemic is now putting the 'experts' in their own world of pain
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter