Benjamin Franklin's fight against a deadly virus: Colonial America was divided over smallpox inoculation, but he championed science to skeptics
By Mark Canada, Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Indiana University Kokomo
Christian Chauret, Dean of School of Sciences, Professor of Microbiology, Indiana University Kokomo
When Bostonians in 1721 faced a deadly smallpox outbreak, a new procedure called inoculation was found to help fend off the disease. Not everyone was won over, and newspapers fed the controversy.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 1st 2021