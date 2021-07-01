Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump Organization indictment hints at downsides of having no independent oversight – unlike companies traded on Wall Street

By Bert Spector, Associate Professor of International Business and Strategy at the D'Amore-McKim School of Business, Northeastern University
Publicly traded companies must have independent oversight and make regular financial and other disclosures. The Trump Organization has none of these safeguards.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


