Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Megadrought' along border strains US-Mexico water relations

By Robert Gabriel Varady, Research Professor of Environmental Policy, University of Arizona
Andrea K. Gerlak, Professor, School of Geography, Development and Environment, University of Arizona
Stephen Paul Mumme, Professor of Political Science, Colorado State University
The United States and Mexico are tussling over their dwindling shared water supplies after years of unprecedented heat and insufficient rainfall.

Sustained drought on the middle-lower Rio Grande since the mid-1990s means less Mexican water flows to the U.S. The Colorado River Basin, which supplies seven U.S. states and two Mexican states,…


© The Conversation -


