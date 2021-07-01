Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How we measure energy efficiency in homes isn't working

By Freya Wise, PhD Candidate in Sustainability and the Built Environment, The Open University
If you’ve ever rented or bought a house, you’ve probably come across energy performance certificates (EPCs). These certificates, with their brightly coloured bar charts, adorn estate agents’ windows and tell prospective tenants and buyers how energy efficient their property is on a scale of A to G, with A being most efficient and G, least.

To produce these certificates for an existing home, an energy assessor visits and take measurements, noting the building’s construction and energy systems. They enter this data into software called the reduced standard assessment procedure (RdSAP),…


© The Conversation -


