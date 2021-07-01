Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How COVID-19 measures have affected food safety in East Africa

By Florence Mutua, Scientist, International Livestock Research Institute
Delia Grace, Professor Food Safety Systems at the Natural Resources Institute (UK) and contributing scientist ILRI, International Livestock Research Institute
Erastus Kang'ethe, Professor, University of Nairobi
Share this article
Foodborne diseases are thought to impose a health burden on society comparable to the “big three”: malaria, HIV/AIDs and tuberculosis.

Common foodborne diseases affect tens of millions of people every year. They include salmonellosis, which causes stomach upsets, norovirus, which can cause severe vomiting and…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ End “business as usual” with Myanmar’s military torturers, RSF tells 12 multinationals
~ What's a ghost kitchen? A food industry expert explains
~ Racism lurks behind decisions to deny Black high school students from being recognized as the top in their class
~ Infighting in the Southern Baptist Convention shouldn't be a surprise – the denomination has been defined by such squabbles for 400 years
~ A medical moonshot would help fix inequality in American health care
~ Benjamin Franklin's fight against a deadly virus: Colonial America was divided over smallpox inoculation, but he championed science to skeptics
~ Trump Organization indictment hints at downsides of having no independent oversight – unlike companies traded on Wall Street
~ 'Megadrought' along border strains US-Mexico water relations
~ How we measure energy efficiency in homes isn't working
~ Sanctions on China won't help Uyghurs and other migrant workers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter