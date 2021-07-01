Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Le sort précaire des footballeurs africains en Europe après leur ultime match

By Christian Ungruhe, Research fellow, Erasmus University Rotterdam
Sine Agergaard, Professor, Aalborg University
Etant donné l'impact des joueurs africains sur le football européen, il est surprenant que peu d'entre eux réussissent une reconversion, une fois leur carrière sportive sur le terrain achevée.


