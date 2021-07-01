Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What's the new COVID vaccine indemnity scheme? Two legal experts explain

By Bill Madden, Adjunct Professor, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, School of Law, Queensland University of Technology
Tina Cockburn, Associate Professor, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology
On Monday night, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a new vaccine indemnity scheme.

An indemnity scheme would mean health practitioners who are found liable to pay compensation for any serious adverse events suffered by people receiving COVID vaccines, will have the compensation paid for them by the Commonwealth of Australia.

Morrison also said if people under 60 wish to access to the AstraZeneca vaccine, they can “go and speak…


