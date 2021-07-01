Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The symptoms of the Delta variant appear to differ from traditional COVID symptoms. Here's what to look out for

By Lara Herrero, Research Leader in Virology and Infectious Disease, Griffith University
Data from the UK, where the Delta variant is dominant, suggest many people with COVID-19 are experiencing cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose and a sore throat.


© The Conversation


