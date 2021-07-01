Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Concrete Action Needed Against Islamophobia in Canada

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A mourner shields a candle from the wind after placing it at a memorial for the four family members who were killed in a vehicle attack in London, Ontario, in Ottawa, on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. © 2021 Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP Today is Canada Day and for many Canadians this national holiday represents an opportunity to finally come together with friends and family as Covid-19 restrictions are eased on social gatherings. But for some, this Canada Day looms heavier than most. Early last month, a violent, targeted attack shocked Muslim communities across…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


