Human Rights Observatory

Germany: Inaction on Heat Plans Threatens Health

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman shields herself from the sun with an umbrella on a hot summer day in Cologne, Germany, July 25, 2019.  © REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelge Germany has delayed putting into action its plans to address increasing heat waves linked to climate change, threatening public health, Human Rights Watch said today. Current plans largely leave out the danger from extreme heat to people who are pregnant, one of the groups particularly vulnerable to extreme temperatures. The authorities should fund, develop, and carry out heat health action plans that prioritize those most vulnerable…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


