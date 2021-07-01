Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya: Investigate Deportation of Turkish National

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People wait outside a courthouse before the trial of 475 defendants, including generals and fighter jet pilots, in Sincan, Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo (Nairobi) – Kenyan authorities should investigate the alleged abduction and eventual deportation of Selahaddin Gülen to Turkey despite a Kenyan court order prohibiting his deportation, Human Rights Watch said today. The deportation of Gülen, a Turkish national and a registered asylum seeker in Kenya who is also a permanent US resident, violated Kenya’s obligations to uphold the principle…


© Human Rights Watch -


