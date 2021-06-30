Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trustees' handling of Nikole Hannah-Jones' tenure application shows how university boards often fail the accountability test

By Felecia Commodore, Assistant Professor, Educational Foundations & Leadership, Old Dominion University
Demetri L. Morgan, Assistant Professor of Higher Education, Loyola University Chicago
University trustees are among the least-studied groups in higher education. Increasingly, they're making news – as the focus of a crisis. That raises the question: To whom are they accountable?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


