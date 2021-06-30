Trustees' handling of Nikole Hannah-Jones' tenure application shows how university boards often fail the accountability test
By Felecia Commodore, Assistant Professor, Educational Foundations & Leadership, Old Dominion University
Demetri L. Morgan, Assistant Professor of Higher Education, Loyola University Chicago
University trustees are among the least-studied groups in higher education. Increasingly, they're making news – as the focus of a crisis. That raises the question: To whom are they accountable?
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 30, 2021