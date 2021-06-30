Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Prioritize Home, Community-Based Services for Older People

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A nursing home resident holds his wife's hand.  © Human Rights Watch US lawmakers should prioritize support for home and community-based services for older people as part of the negotiations on infrastructure bills under way in Congress, Human Rights Watch said today. The vast majority of older people in the United States say they prefer to live in their current home or community, rather than in a nursing home. And international human rights standards require countries to take all possible measures to enable people with disabilities to live in the community, including…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Trustees' handling of Nikole Hannah-Jones' tenure application shows how university boards often fail the accountability test
~ 5 children's books that teach valuable engineering lessons
~ People are using their super to pay for IVF, with their fertility clinic's blessing. That's a conflict of interest
~ Australians are embracing 'mindful drinking' — and the alcohol industry is also getting sober curious
~ The Communist Party claims to have brought prosperity and equality to China. Here's the real impact of its rule
~ Australia’s threatened species plan has failed on several counts. Without change, more extinctions are assured
~ Yes, lockdowns are costly. But the alternatives are worse
~ Vaccine Rollout 2.0: Australia needs to do 3 things differently
~ 'X' Passports in US Mark Shift Toward Respecting Gender Diversity
~ Over 100 fire scientists urge the US West: Skip the fireworks this record-dry 4th of July
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter