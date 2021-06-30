Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 children's books that teach valuable engineering lessons

By Michelle Forsythe, Assistant Professor of STEM Education, Texas State University
Julie Jackson, Associate Professor of Curriculum and Instruction, Texas State University
Share this article
Most people think of the children’s classic “Charlotte’s Web” as a story of devoted friendship between a spider and a pig. But it can also be read as a story of a budding engineer – Charlotte – who prototypes, builds, tests and revises her web to solve a problem.

As teacher educators,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ People are using their super to pay for IVF, with their fertility clinic's blessing. That's a conflict of interest
~ Australians are embracing 'mindful drinking' — and the alcohol industry is also getting sober curious
~ The Communist Party claims to have brought prosperity and equality to China. Here's the real impact of its rule
~ Australia’s threatened species plan has failed on several counts. Without change, more extinctions are assured
~ Yes, lockdowns are costly. But the alternatives are worse
~ Vaccine Rollout 2.0: Australia needs to do 3 things differently
~ 'X' Passports in US Mark Shift Toward Respecting Gender Diversity
~ Over 100 fire scientists urge the US West: Skip the fireworks this record-dry 4th of July
~ How to help entrepreneurs adopt cutting edge technologies to grow their businesses
~ Structural racism: what it is and how it works
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter