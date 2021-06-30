Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'X' Passports in US Mark Shift Toward Respecting Gender Diversity

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A U.S. Passport cover shown on May 25, 2021, in Washington, D.C.   © 2021 Eileen Putman/AP Photo The United States government announced today it will institute a third gender category on passports, allowing citizens to choose to be designated other than male or female. Currently US citizens have to choose “F” for female or “M” for male on travel documents. The new policy will allow applicants to select “X” for non-binary or unspecified, meaning the US joins a dozen other countries – from Canada to Malta to Nepal – that recognize more than two genders on their passports.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ 5 children's books that teach valuable engineering lessons
~ People are using their super to pay for IVF, with their fertility clinic's blessing. That's a conflict of interest
~ Australians are embracing 'mindful drinking' — and the alcohol industry is also getting sober curious
~ The Communist Party claims to have brought prosperity and equality to China. Here's the real impact of its rule
~ Australia’s threatened species plan has failed on several counts. Without change, more extinctions are assured
~ Yes, lockdowns are costly. But the alternatives are worse
~ Vaccine Rollout 2.0: Australia needs to do 3 things differently
~ Over 100 fire scientists urge the US West: Skip the fireworks this record-dry 4th of July
~ How to help entrepreneurs adopt cutting edge technologies to grow their businesses
~ Structural racism: what it is and how it works
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter