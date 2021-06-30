Over 100 fire scientists urge the US West: Skip the fireworks this record-dry 4th of July
By Philip Higuera, Professor of Fire Ecology and Paleoecology, The University of Montana
Alexander L. Metcalf, Associate Professor of Human Dimensions of Natural Resources, The University of Montana
Dave McWethy, Associate professor of Earth Sciences, Montana State University
Jennifer Balch, Associate Professor of Geography and Director, Earth Lab, University of Colorado Boulder
Every year, the number of wildfires caused by humans spikes on Independence Day. There are safer ways to celebrate amid the heat and drought.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 30, 2021