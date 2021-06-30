Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Over 100 fire scientists urge the US West: Skip the fireworks this record-dry 4th of July

By Philip Higuera, Professor of Fire Ecology and Paleoecology, The University of Montana
Alexander L. Metcalf, Associate Professor of Human Dimensions of Natural Resources, The University of Montana
Dave McWethy, Associate professor of Earth Sciences, Montana State University
Jennifer Balch, Associate Professor of Geography and Director, Earth Lab, University of Colorado Boulder
Every year, the number of wildfires caused by humans spikes on Independence Day. There are safer ways to celebrate amid the heat and drought.


© The Conversation -


