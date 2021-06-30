Tolerance.ca
How to help entrepreneurs adopt cutting edge technologies to grow their businesses

By Sean Kruger, Coordinator Strategic Innovation, University of Pretoria
Adriana Aletta Steyn, Senior Lecturer in Informatics, University of Pretoria
Entrepreneurs can create entirely new ways of providing goods and services if they're adequately trained to take advantage of technological advances.


© The Conversation -


