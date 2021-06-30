How football and COVID-19 are both triggers for a surge in online gambling
By Agnes Nairn, Professor of Marketing, University of Bristol
Sharon Collard, Professor of Personal Finance, University of Bristol
Euro 2020 is one of the biggest events in football, a festival of goal scoring and glory seeking – and for many, yet another opportunity to gamble.
Anyone following the action – whether it’s at a stadium, on TV or online – will never be far away from an advert inviting them to place a bet on what may or may not happen next. How about a quick punt on the next player to score or which match will go to penalties?
Many of these suggestions come with the seemingly attractive offer of a free bet, just a click away on your nearest connected device. Sport is now inextricably linked…
