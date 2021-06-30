Commemoration controversies in classrooms: Canadian history teachers disagree about making ethical judgments
By Lindsay Gibson, Assistant Professor, Social Studies and History Education, Department of Curriculum and Pedagogy, Faculty of Education, University of British Columbia
James Miles, PhD candidate, Curriculum & Pedagogy, Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, University of Toronto
Commemorations of significant historical people and events connected to histories of racism, enslavement and colonialism continue to fuel debates over collective memory and civic values in Canada and around the world.
Most recently, after a survey of the grounds at the former residential school in Kamloops…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 30, 2021