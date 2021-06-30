Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Commemoration controversies in classrooms: Canadian history teachers disagree about making ethical judgments

By Lindsay Gibson, Assistant Professor, Social Studies and History Education, Department of Curriculum and Pedagogy, Faculty of Education, University of British Columbia
James Miles, PhD candidate, Curriculum & Pedagogy, Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, University of Toronto
Share this article
Commemorations of significant historical people and events connected to histories of racism, enslavement and colonialism continue to fuel debates over collective memory and civic values in Canada and around the world.

Most recently, after a survey of the grounds at the former residential school in Kamloops…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'X' Passports in US Mark Shift Toward Respecting Gender Diversity
~ Over 100 fire scientists urge the US West: Skip the fireworks this record-dry 4th of July
~ How to help entrepreneurs adopt cutting edge technologies to grow their businesses
~ Structural racism: what it is and how it works
~ The fight against economic fraud: how African countries are tackling the challenge
~ Limits for human embryo research have been changed: this calls for public debate
~ How football and COVID-19 are both triggers for a surge in online gambling
~ Successful health campaigns during COVID-19 need to manage our altered ideas about the future
~ Will COVID-19 vaccination enthusiasm last? Lessons from polio and H1N1
~ Canadian ethicists recognize the critical importance of science and research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter