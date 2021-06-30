Successful health campaigns during COVID-19 need to manage our altered ideas about the future
By Ela Veresiu, Associate Professor of Marketing, York University, Canada
Thomas Robinson, Lecturer in Marketing at Cass Business School, City, University of London
When a crisis like COVID-19 disrupts expectations for the future, it also disrupts how health messaging works. Advertising research shows three ways that health campaigns can succeed in a crisis.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 30, 2021