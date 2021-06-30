Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Successful health campaigns during COVID-19 need to manage our altered ideas about the future

By Ela Veresiu, Associate Professor of Marketing, York University, Canada
Thomas Robinson, Lecturer in Marketing at Cass Business School, City, University of London
When a crisis like COVID-19 disrupts expectations for the future, it also disrupts how health messaging works. Advertising research shows three ways that health campaigns can succeed in a crisis.


© The Conversation -


