Canadian ethicists recognize the critical importance of science and research
By Judy Illes, Professor of Neurology and Director of Neuroethics Canada, University of British Columbia
Bartha Knoppers, Professor, Centre of Genomics and Policy, McGill University
Eric M. Meslin, Adjunct Professor at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto
Jennifer Chandler, Professor of Law, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Ross Upshur, Professor, Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto
Steven J. Hoffman, Director, Global Strategy Lab and Professor of Global Health, Law, and Political Science, York University, Canada
Tania Bubela, Professor and Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Vardit Ravitsky, Professor, Bioethics, Université de Montréal
A new standing committee will ensure that Canadian federal policy is based on science. The committee should consider critical ethical thinking, scholarship and action, as well as legal frameworks and sociocultural values.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 30, 2021