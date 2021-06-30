Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Settled status deadline: what's next for EU citizens in the UK?

By Catherine Barnard, Professor of EU law and employment law, University of Cambridge
Fiona Costello, Research associate, University of Cambridge
Today, June 30, is the deadline to apply for EU Settled Status. All EU, EEA and Swiss citizens living in the UK (before December 31 2020), as well as their non-EU family members, needed to submit an application to the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS) before the deadline to secure their continued rights to live and work in the UK.

In many respects, the scheme has been incredibly successful, with more than 5.6 million applications as of the end of May – at least 1…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


