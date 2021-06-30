Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What happens when black holes collide with the most dense stars in the universe

By Martin Krause, Senior Lecturer, University of Hertfordshire
Share this article
For the first time, a faint signal caused by the merging of two almost equally mysterious objects – a black hole and a neutron star – has been recorded on Earth.

On January 5 2020, when the world was first learning of the COVID-19 outbreak, gravitational waves from this merging reached the Livingston detector of the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (Ligo) gravitational wave observatory in Louisiana,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The ethical questions raised by COVID-19 vaccines: 5 essential reads
~ When a Black boxing champion beat the 'Great White Hope,' all hell broke loose
~ China's 'one-child policy' left at least 1 million bereaved parents childless and alone in old age, with no one to take care of them
~ To make agriculture more climate-friendly, carbon farming needs clear rules
~ Over 100 fire scientists urge the US West: Skip the fireworks this record-dry Fourth of July
~ Pentagon UFO report: No aliens, but government transparency and desire for better data might bring science to the UFO world
~ An expert on search and rescue robots explains the technologies used in disasters like the Florida condo collapse
~ Critical race theory: What it is and what it isn't
~ Why this Rodin scholar would gladly see the back of The Thinker
~ How women's experience of birth during COVID-19 can help improve childbirth in future
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter