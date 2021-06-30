Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada: New Climate Law a Step in the Right Direction

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image The Canadian Parliament buildings are seen in Ottawa, April 27, 2020. © 2020 Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP © (Ottawa) – New climate legislation adopted by the Canadian parliament on June 29, 2021 will increase transparency and accountability for the Canadian government’s efforts to meet its climate change commitments, Human Rights Watch said today. Parliament passed Bill C-12, which requires the government to set reduction targets for greenhouse gas emissions, in the final days before parliament breaks for the summer, after months of negotiations and delay.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ The ethical questions raised by COVID-19 vaccines: 5 essential reads
~ When a Black boxing champion beat the 'Great White Hope,' all hell broke loose
~ China's 'one-child policy' left at least 1 million bereaved parents childless and alone in old age, with no one to take care of them
~ To make agriculture more climate-friendly, carbon farming needs clear rules
~ Over 100 fire scientists urge the US West: Skip the fireworks this record-dry Fourth of July
~ Pentagon UFO report: No aliens, but government transparency and desire for better data might bring science to the UFO world
~ An expert on search and rescue robots explains the technologies used in disasters like the Florida condo collapse
~ Critical race theory: What it is and what it isn't
~ Why this Rodin scholar would gladly see the back of The Thinker
~ How women's experience of birth during COVID-19 can help improve childbirth in future
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter