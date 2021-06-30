Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Security Council Should Impose Myanmar Arms Embargo

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Myanmar police block a road near the US embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, February 22, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo In mid-June, the United Nations General Assembly urged member countries to halt arms transfers to Myanmar. It’s now up to the UN Security Council to formally impose a global arms embargo on the military junta that took power in a February 1 coup to help end the massive human rights abuses by the country’s security forces. The General Assembly’s June 18 resolution received 119 votes in favor. The only state to vote against it was Belarus, a serial rights-abuser.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ The ethical questions raised by COVID-19 vaccines: 5 essential reads
~ When a Black boxing champion beat the 'Great White Hope,' all hell broke loose
~ China's 'one-child policy' left at least 1 million bereaved parents childless and alone in old age, with no one to take care of them
~ To make agriculture more climate-friendly, carbon farming needs clear rules
~ Over 100 fire scientists urge the US West: Skip the fireworks this record-dry Fourth of July
~ Pentagon UFO report: No aliens, but government transparency and desire for better data might bring science to the UFO world
~ An expert on search and rescue robots explains the technologies used in disasters like the Florida condo collapse
~ Critical race theory: What it is and what it isn't
~ Why this Rodin scholar would gladly see the back of The Thinker
~ How women's experience of birth during COVID-19 can help improve childbirth in future
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter