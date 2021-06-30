Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Jacob Zuma isn't a man with a cause. Just a wily politician trying to evade the law

By Mcebisi Ndletyana, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Johannesburg
Jacob Zuma ran out of ideas to defend himself. Martyrdom is almost impossible without a cause, and he has none.


