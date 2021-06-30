Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Today's intense workplace culture can be traced back to a forgotten Soviet coal miner – podcast

By Bogdan Costea, Professor of Management and Society, Lancaster University
Peter Watt, International Lecturer in Management and Organisation Studies, Lancaster University
The audio version of an in-depth article about a record-breaking Soviet miner from 1935 who embodied a system of values that is central to contemporary work cultures today.


